400-level UNIBEN student killed by suspected cultists targeting his brother

Gunmen suspected to be cultists have killed a 400-level Computer Engineering student of the University of Benin, Destiny Osasenaga, in Benin, Edo State.

According to PUNCH report, the deceased was abducted at his residence in the Uwelu area of Benin by gunmen in the presence of his father and other family members.

A source stated that the gunmen stormed the deceased’s house in search of his elder brother who they said had offended one of their gang members and subsequently declared him wanted.

“When they could not find their target, they abducted the deceased, put him in a Mercedez Benz GLK and zoomed off to a bush path along Benin-Akure Road by Oluku community. The deceased was beaten to death by the gunmen and dumped at a refuse site by the roadside,” the source added.

It was gathered that the principal suspect, one Kenneth Ediagbonya, has been arrested by the police in his hideout in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, Chidi…