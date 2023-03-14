“A prayerful dedicated man. Kind almost to a fault” Ehi Ogbebor celebrates MC Oluomo on his brithday





Ehi Ogbebor has taken to Instagram to celebrate her ex-boyfriend Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo.

The businesswoman shared a video of MC Oluomo, Chairman of Parks Management Committee, being hailed in the streets.

In the caption, she wrote: “Hbd to my Gee..Alhaji Ayinde 1….Man of the people….Great guy that made something for himself out of nothing….A prayerful…dedicated Man…kind almost to a fault…A man that would give even a street begger 100k…n u would say give to people what can be of impact..u taught me that…MAY ÀLLAH BLESS YOU N ALL YOU STAND FOR AS U TURN A YEAR OLDER…ALLAH BLESSINGS IS EVIDENT IN YOUR LIFE…LOOK AT YOUR KIDS….HAPPY BDAY AGAIN MY FRIEND @kingmcoluomo”