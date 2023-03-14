‘Avatar’ VFX Artist, Eric Saindon rushed into surgery after accepting academy award at the show





American visual effects artist, Eric Saindon, who won an Oscar Sunday for Avatar: The Way of Water, was transported to a hospital during the ceremony with severe pain, eventually undergoing surgery for a rupture in his small intestine.

Saindon, 53, won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects with Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, and Daniel Barrett at the event on Sunday March 12. He served as a senior visual effects supervisor on the blockbuster motion picture from James Cameron.

His mother Lila Saindon told NBC affiliate News Center Maine that Saindon had been dealing with ‘serious pains’ throughout the day and visited a hospital as a result ahead of the ceremony.

Doctors speculated that Saindon could be dealing with appendicitis, and then kidney stones.

He was treated for pain – but ‘determined to be at the Oscars,’ according to his mother – he put his tuxedo on while at the hospital, heading to the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

After accepting his award at the show…