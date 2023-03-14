Bandits attack travellers in Zamfara

“It is sad to report to the readers how the armed bandits have resorted to killing and abduction of innocent people on the road to Shinkafi and some villages of Shinkafi LGA just after the election,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Monday, March 13.

“It was reported that they attacked a village called Birnin Yero many times for the last one week killing at least 2 people and abducting unspecified number of people including 2 powerful APC officials (women) of the village. Birnin Yero is one of the 10 wards of Shinkafi emirate, a local government in Zamfara north. It is situated on the highway of Kaura Namoda to Shinkafi (between moriki and Shinkafi).

“Similarly, the attacks were reported on daily basis on passenger plying Kaura Namoda road to Shinkafi. So far as reported, they have killed 2 persons while they abducted several others. The two hotspots they frequently attack people are between Kaura Namoda to Moriki and at popular Kwanar Jallop between Birnin Yero and…