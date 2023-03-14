Japanese hotel boss commits suicide after it emerged that the hotel’s spa bath water was only changed twice a year





A Japanese hotel boss has been found dead with a suicide note after he was forced to apologise following news that the hotel’s spa bath water had only been changed twice a year.

Makoto Yamada, 70, was discovered on a mountain pass in the city of Chikushino, Fukuoka Prefecture, on Sunday morning, March 11.

Mr. Yamada was the former president of the 158-year-old traditional inn Daimaru Besso in Chikushino, once visited by Emperor Hirohito. He had only quit his role at the hotel 10 days prior to his death on March 2.

Back in November, the hotel came under immense scrutiny following an inspection when it emerged that legionella bacteria was found at 3,700 times the permitted limit in the bath water. Legionella can cause a severe form of pneumonia called Legionnaires’ disease.

Police believe they found a suicide note in a car nearby to where Mr Yamada was found dead.

The note reportedly read: ‘I am very sorry. I feel morally responsible for everything. Please take care of the…