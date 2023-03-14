North Korean agent faces the firing squad after he was caught Googling ‘Kim Jong Un’





A North Korean agent faces a firing squad after he was caught using his internet privileges to ‘google’ Kim Jong Un.

This comes after several employees keeps watch on all internal and external electronic communications, were caught surfing the web without authorisation.

But a Pyongyang source said a colleague of the agents at the Ministry of State Security informed them and a subsequent inspection revealed their illicit research.

The agents were dismissed, and one who researched Kim Jong Un now faces a firing squad, a ministry source told Daily NK, a newspaper based in neighbouring South Korea.

According to Daily NK, they had been developing computer programs for the country’s domestic internet firewall, which monitors and controls network traffic, as well as managing remote access, bugging and security systems.

The incident has now led to a heavy crackdown in the ministry, with investigators also probing whether the agents involved had leaked illicit information to others.

