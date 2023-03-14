Police recover 182 arms nationwide





182 illicit arms and 430 ammunitions of various calibres have been recovered by the police across the nation in its efforts to tackle crimes.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement released on Tuesday, March 14, said the arms which were recovered after the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, ordered all Commands and Formations to intensify efforts towards decimating the proliferation of illicit arms and ammunition in the country, will be handed over to the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW).

Source: Linda Ikeji