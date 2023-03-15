Angry protesters shout “not my king” as members of the Royal Family attend Commonwealth Day





Angry protestors surrounded Westminster Abbey while shouting anti-monarchy slogans as members of the Royal Family’ arrived for Commonwealth Day on March 13.

Photos shared online show a group holding up yellow placards saying “Not My King” in front of the 11th-century church while waiting for King Charles to arrive with other members of the royal family for a Commonwealth Day service, which is his very first as monarch.

Anti-monarchy organisation Republic said yesterday, March 13, that they were organising a protest at the site in time for the King’s arrival.

In a statement, they also outlined their ongoing intention to disrupt the coronation celebrations, which they labelled a “pointless parade”.

Speaking for Republic, Graham Smith said: “We are continuing a series of protests against the monarchy in the lead up to the coronation. Charles’s pointless parade will cost £50-100m and yet it is entirely unnecessary.”

“In light of recent arrests, we’re determined to…