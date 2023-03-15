Court to weigh bid to ban abortion pill in US





A Texas courtroom will be the latest battleground for US abortion rights hoping for a national ban on a widely used abortion pill when their lawsuit against government drug regulators is argued.

Anti-abortion forces are targeting the prescription drug mifepristone in their campaign to win a total ban on the practice after the US Supreme Court ended the nationwide right to abortion last June, a

The suit against the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) aims at a pill involved in 53 percent of all abortions in the United States, or more than a half-million every year.



While the FDA has never been challenged like this before on its approval of a drug that has proven safe and effective, the plaintiffs, a coalition of anti-abortion groups, believe they can win a national freeze on distribution of mifepristone.



Presiding over the case in federal court in Amarillo, Texas will be Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a deeply conservative Christian with a personal history of opposition to abortion and…