PDP suspends two former Ministers and five others in Kebbi





The suspension of two former Ministers Barr Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, Alh Buhari Bala and five others have been approved by the State Executive Committee (SEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi State.

Kebbi PDP secretary Abubakar Bawa Kalgo confirmed the suspensions of the ex-Ministers alongside Haruna Saidu Dandio, Sani Bawa Argungu, Bala Abdullahi Dole Kaina, and Maryam Isah for alleged anti-party activities.

Kalgo said their suspension takes effect from Tuesday, March 14, 2023.