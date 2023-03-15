Police arrests 20-year-old notorious traffic robber, recovers Samsung Galaxy Z Flip





Officers of the Ijora-Badia division of the Lagos State Police Command on Monday, March 13, 2023, arrested one Damilare Akinwunmi ‘m’ aged 20, a member of a gang notorious for dispossessing motorists of their belongings around the Pallet area of Ijora-Badia, Lagos.

Luck ran out on the suspect when his victim, whom he had just dispossessed of a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, quickly reported the incident at the nearest police station – Ijora Badia. Swiftly, detectives from the division traced the suspect to his hideout in Monkey Village where he was arrested and the phone recovered.

Damilare, who confessed to having robbed at the same spot several times, is currently assisting the police in an ongoing investigation towards arresting other members of the gang. Suspect(s) will be arraigned at the conclusion of investigations.

The spokesperson of the state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the arrest, said the state Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has…