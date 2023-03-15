Police arrests three suspected armed robbers in Ogun





Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested three members of a robbery syndicate who have been terrorizing Ewekoro and its environs for quite some time now.

The suspects identified as Ahmed Isiaha, Sunday Ajibola and Jimoh Wahab were arrested following a distress call received at Ewekoro divisional headquarters that a 4-man robbery gang have invaded Apomu Community in Ewekoro local government area of the state and dispossessed members of the community of their belongings.

Upon the distress call, the DPO Ewekoro division, CSP Jacob Olayemi, quickly mobilized his patrol team and moved to the scene. On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums took to their heels but they were hotly chased and with assistance from members of the community, three amongst the hoodlums were arrested.

Items recovered from them include one locally fabricated double barrel pistol, five live cartridges, one expended cartridge, one Bajaj motorcycle with registration number TTN 975 VU, one TVS…