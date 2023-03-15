Sanwo-Olu orders investigation into case of pupil allegedly sent home from school for having Peter Obi Sticker





Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, has directed the State Ministry of Education to commence investigation into the case of a pupil who was reportedly sent out of school for using the poster of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to wrap books.

The incident was reported to have happened at Odomola Junior Secondary School, Epe area of the state (read here).

In an exeat letter allegedly signed by the school’s principal a student named Barinada Marvellous was asked to go home from school for wrapping her books with Peter Obi’s poster.

Reacting, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, said the Lagos State Governor has approved the recall of the principal, who will be asked to explain the incident.

“The Lagos State Government, the Ministry of Education and all its agencies will never instruct any school principal, personnel or teacher to act in such a manner,” Adefisayo stated.

The commissioner, reassured the public that “the…