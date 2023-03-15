Saudi Arabia and Al Hilal ‘are preparing a £194m-a-season deal for Lionel Messi’

Argentine superstar, Lionel Messi is reportedly set to be offered a deal worth £194m-a-season to move to Saudi Arabia after his father was spotted in Riyadh earlier this week.

The 35-year-old’s PSG contract is due to expire this summer, and he will become a free agent if he does not agree on a new deal.

Messi’s father and agent Jorge, who is also a Saudi ambassador, has been in Riyadh in recent days, sparking speculation that he could be negotiating a move for his son.

Saudi Arabia is looking to take advantage of the uncertainty surrounding Messi’s future, with one of their top clubs Al-Hilal ready to offer him a lucrative contract once their transfer ban finishes at the end of the season, according to Marca.2

Messi’s great rival Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in a £175m-a-year deal in December, and Saudi Arabia is now planning to convince the Argentine to follow him by moving to the Middle East.

They are believed to be desperate to make the deal happen, with politicians…