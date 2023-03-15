Woman who injured herself with hammer to lie that she had been raped by five men is jailed for eight and a half years





A woman has been sentenced to eight and a half years in jail after she injured herself with a hammer to falsely claim she had been groomed by a gang of Asian sex.

Eleanor Williams, 22 from Barrow, United Kingdom, was sentenced today, Tuesday, March 14.

She was previously found guilty on eight counts of doing acts tending and intended to pervert the course of justice after she accused five men of rape, leading to one being jailed and leaving others’ lives in tatters.

Williams was 16 when she made the first false claim she had been raped at a party in Barrow. She later claimed she had been raped after a night out at Manhattans nightclub, where she worked, and again at her flat by the same man.

She went on to say she had been groomed from the age of 12, forced to attend sex parties across the north of England and taken to Ibiza where the abuse continued. She said she had been sold as a slave at an auction in Amsterdam while on holiday with her sister.

Williams had published…