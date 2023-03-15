Women protest rape and ritual murder of 72-year-old woman in Anambra community (video)

Women numbering over 3,0000 took to the streets of Umunze community in Orumba South local government area of Anambra State on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, to protest the ritual murder of a 72-year-old woman, Mrs. Charity Okoli, by her domestic worker and his accomplices.

LIB reported that late Mrs. Okoli had her breasts, finger, tongue and private part harvested while alive after the suspected ritualists had raped her at her home two weeks ago.

The victim was rushed to the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital Amaku Awka for treatment, where she later died.

The prime suspect, Onyebuchi Ezeh, who has since been arrested, confessed that they were sent by a native doctor to get the needed organs of the victim in order to become billionaires.

The suspect further confessed that they are a gang of five that resides in the neighbouring Ezira community before the incident but are now at large.

Ezeh is currently cooling off his heels at the State Criminal…