World Cup 2026 to feature 48 teams instead of usual 32 — FIFA





World football governing body, FIFA has announced it will expand the 2026 men’s World Cup in North America to 12 groups of four teams in a change from the original 8 groups of 4 teams, football’s world governing body FIFA announced on Tuesday, March 14.

The next World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico will be the first to feature 48 teams, a sharp increase from the 32 sides at last year’s tournament in Qatar.

“The revised format mitigates the risk of collusion and ensures that all the teams play a minimum of three matches, while providing balanced rest time between competing teams,” FIFA said on its website.

It means that there will be 104 matches, a huge rise compared to the 64 games played in the 2022 tournament and an increase even on the original plan that the 2026 World Cup would feature 80 matches.

FIFA’s initial plan for 2026 was for 16 groups of three teams, from which the top two countries would advance to the last 32.

The new decided format means…