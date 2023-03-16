Bandits kill pastor in Kaduna





A pastor identified as Elisha Dan Sokoto, has died a few days after he was shot by armed bandits who attacked Bidda village in Kakura Kujama ward, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

One Nicodemus Saidu, confirmed the development in a Facebook post on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

According to Mr. Saidu, bandits attacked the village on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, killed two people including one Mai Ungwa Markus Yohanna and shot pastor Elisha.

The bandits also kidnapped four residents of the village.

The pastor was rushed to a hospital where he passed away two days ago.