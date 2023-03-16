DJ Cuppy graduates from Oxford University (photos)



Disc Jockey, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, a.k.a DJ Cuppy, has graduated with a Masters of Science from the Oxford University, UK.

The daughter of billionaire business mogul, Femi Otedola, took to her social media pages on Thursday, March 16, 2023, to share photos from her graduation ceremony.

“Third Degree HOTTER! I’m now officially a “Master of Science” from Oxford University,” she announced.

The ceremony was attended by her family members and her fiancé, British boxer, Ryan Taylor.