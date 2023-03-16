Governorship election: We are worried by the open threats of intimidation and violence by certain elements





Former Military Head of State and Chairman of the National Peace Committee, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.) on Thursday, March 16, called for peace in the coming governorship and house of assembly election.

Abdulsalami who disclosed that the organization has been following up with the same appeal that it made ahead of the presidential elections on February 25, 2023, also stated that the call for peace was necessitated by the open threats of intimidation and violence by certain elements within the society who are using ethnic and religious labels to achieve their intentions of voter suppression.

He said;

“The Presidential elections have come and gone. However, problems have arisen from the process of the collation, transmission and release of the final results. This has generated the crisis that we now find ourselves. Notwithstanding all this, we are pleased and encouraged by the matured attitudes of the candidates who contested the presidential election.

“We are…