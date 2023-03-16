Gunmen kidnap APC LG secretary in Rivers





Secretary of the All Progressives Congress in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, Mr. Amadi Osaronu, has been kidnapped by gunmen.

Osaronu was reportedly abducted by gunmen dressed in police uniforms from his residence in Aluu, Ikwerre LGA. Confirming the abduction, the State APC Publicity Secretary, Darlington Nwauju said in a statement on Thursday, March 16;

“No amount of intimidation and arm-twisting will change the outcome of the March 18 which would be a resounding defeat for the Peoples Democratic Party.”