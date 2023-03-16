INEC denies removing Igbo and South-South staff from election duty in Lagos





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied stopping south-east and south-south ad-hoc staff from participating in this weekend’s Lagos state governorship election.

Reacting to the claim made on social media, Tadese Adenike, HOD, voter education and publicity in Lagos, stated that while 738 ad-hoc staff (collation officers) were engaged during the national elections, the forthcoming governorship and house of assembly will only require the services of 427 collation officers because only two elections are involved.

Adenike also said that members of staff that are Igbos were all returned to work as Collation Officers in the forthcoming elections while SPOs (Supervisory Presiding Officers) maintained their positions.

The HOD of voter education and publicity in Lagos also debunked claim of Olusegun Agbaje, INEC REC in Lagos, being in cahoots with some political actors to rig the gubernatorial election in the state.

The statement read;

“It is pertinent to…