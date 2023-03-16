Iya Chukwudi, if you know you no wan vote for us siddon for your home o

Even though I condemn Obidients for their hateful ways, I also condemn this completely, this is nonsense and rubbish, you have no right to dictate to people who they should vote for. MC Oluomo is very irresponsible for this, this is nonsense, to all voters, please protect yourselves on that day, move in Nos, dont be alone, these thugs are evil, please protect yourself. I will never support harming those not supporting Sanwolu, even though I know how wicked obidients have shown themselves, I still will never support harming them or any one not supportng Sanwoolu.

