Labour Party’s Olumide Oworu has alleged that he and members of his team were attacked while campaigning in Surulere.

Oworu who is campaigning to take over Surulere constituency 1 from APC’s Desmond Elliot, in Lagos state house of assembly, said the attack occurred on Tuesday, March 14.

He also said that while the incident has been reported to Iponri police station, he is not deterred by it.

