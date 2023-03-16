Man stabs neighbour to death after he stopped him from assaulting his wife in Ekiti





A man identified as Segun, has allegedly stabbed his neighbour to death after the man stopped him from assaulting his wife in Ekiti state capital. The incident happened on Thursday morning, March 15, 2023, around the Awedele area of Ado-Ekiti, the state capital. It was gathered that the deceased on several occasions in the past, had always stopped the man from assaulting his wife in the compound. An eyewitness who craved anonymity said the suspect, an Okada rider and father of two, had a disagreement with his wife over money in the early hours of Thursday morning. The argument was said to have degenerated into a scuffle between the couple, which later attracted other neighbours to the scene. The wife was later rescued from the scene and taken to an unknown destination by the neighbours, a development which did not go down well with the husband. The suspect confronted the deceased, who was one of the co-tenants that rescued his wife, threatening to kill him should he fail to bring…







Source: Linda Ikeji