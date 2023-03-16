Singer Bobby Caldwell dies at 71 after battle with illness





Bobby Caldwell, who famously sang R&B hits including “What You Won’t Do For Love” and “Open Your Eyes,” has died at the age of 71.

The American singer had been battling an illness for many years before he passed away. Caldwell died in his sleep on Tuesday night, March 14, while at his residence in New Jersey, his rep shared on Wednesday morning.

His wife since 2004, Mary Caldwell, broke the news on Twitter as she thanked fans for their prayers.

‘Bobby passed away here at home,’ said Mary on Twitter. ‘I held him tight in my arms as he left us. I am forever heartbroken.

The musician was known for his soulful and versatile vocals as he lit up the hit songs What You Won’t Do for Love.

Mary also said, ‘Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years. He had been ‘FLOXED,’ it took his health over the last 6 years and 2 months. Rest with God, my Love.’

TMZ claimed that the singer had ‘not been able to walk for about five years as he coped with painful bouts of neuropathy and a…