Thierry Henry says Man United should target Harry Kane over Victor Osimhen this summer because he is already ‘Premier League proven’





Football legend, Thierry Henry has urged Manchester United to sign Harry Kane over in-form Napoli star, Victor Osimhen because he is already Premier League proven.

Nigerian striker, Osimhen has been in superb form for Napoli this term, with his brace against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday night taking him to 23 goals for the season.

Reports suggest United, who are on the hunt for a new striker ahead of the summer transfer window, have picked the 24-year-old as a potential target on the back of his breathtaking form for Gli Azzurri.

However, another forward enjoying a superb 2022-23 season is Kane, who has already reached 20 goals in the Premier League for Tottenham.

The England captain is out of contract with Spurs this summer, meaning he could be ready to make a move, and Henry has admitted he would go for Kane over Osimhen if he was calling the shots at Old Trafford.

When asked by Jamie Carragher which forward United should sign this summer, the Arsenal…