Three Nigerians arrested in Indonesia for alleged drug smuggling could face death penalty

Indonesian authorities on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, said they have arrested four foreigners including three Nigerians for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into the country.

The Nigerian nationals were arrested separately between January and March at Soekarno-Hatta international airport in Jakarta and several apartments in the capital, police spokesperson Trunoyudo Wisnu Andika told a news conference in Jakarta.

One of the Nigerians arrested had allegedly swallowed dozens of capsules filled with more than a kilogram (2.2 pounds) of methamphetamine.

Indonesia is a major hub for drug trafficking in Southeast Asia and has strict drug laws, with convicted smugglers sometimes executed by firing squad.

Gatot Sugeng Wibowo, chief of customs at Soekarno-Hatta, said officers arrested Malachi Onyekachukwu Umanu, a Nigerian who arrived at the airport from Ethiopia on March 5 with no suitcase or bag.

His suspicious behavior prompted officers to check his body, and an X-ray turned up some 64…