Amotekun arrests two ex-convicts with gun and charms in Osun

Men of the Amotekun Corps in Osun State have arrested two suspected criminals terrorizing residents of Modakeke and its environs.

The suspects identified as Segun Ajayi, 27 and Sunday Adedoja, 37 were arrested with a dane double barrel gun and charms, in the early hours of Tuesday after a complaint was lodged at Amotekun office in Modakeke.

Confirming the arrest to newsmen in Osogbo on Thursday, March 16, the Amotekun Field Commander, Capt. B.O. Akanni (Rtd), said the arrested culprits have been terrorizing the residents of Modakeke before nemesis caught up with them.

“Our men received an information from concerned residents of Modakeke over the activities of some criminal elements. So, our men swung into action and arrested the duo while armed with a dane gun and charms,” he stated.

“Investigation revealed that the suspects are ex -convicts,” Akanni added.

The commander also urged the residents of the state to be security conscious of their environment and expose…