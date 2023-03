Davido attended his cousin Nikos “Babii” Adeleke’s birthday party last night, March 16, and he was in high spirits.

Videos from the party venue were shared online and multiple clips capture Davido, singing, dancing, and celebrating with his friends and family.

The singer, who has been staying away from the public scene for a while now, also looked to be mingling well with other guests at the party.

Fans of the singer have expressed joy at seeing him happy.

See below.