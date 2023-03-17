Ekiti doctors to commence strike from midnight on Friday over alleged poor welfare





Ekiti state chapter of National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMP) will from midnight on Friday, March 17, commence a strike over alleged neglect of the state’s health sector.

The state government was given until 11:59p.m on Friday to address all its concerns. In a letter addressed to the state governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, and signed by group’s Chairman, Alo Akinleye, and the Secretary, Olajide Abimbola, NAGGMP highlighted its challenges and demanded a prompt resolution from the government.

Some of the issues they pointed out include pay disparity affecting doctors among doctors in the state and an inadequate workforce. They also demanded that entry-level of newly employed doctors should be grade level 13 as obtained in other parts of the country.