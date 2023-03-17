Father sells his 9-month-old son to three different buyers in Ogun

Operatives of the Amotekun Corps have arrested a 30-year-old man, Daniel Chigozie, for allegedly selling his son to three different buyers in Ogun State.

Commandant of the Corps in Ogun State, David Akinremi, said the security agency got intelligence that the father had serially traded his 9-month-old son, Daniel Chinonye Darlington, selling the little boy to three different buyers at different locations in Sango, Meiran and Apapa area of Lagos.

It was gathered that the suspect was paid N150,000, N400,000 and N700,000 respectively by unknown buyers between August 2022 and February 2023.

According to Akinremi, an investigation conducted by the corps revealed that the man, who is suspected to be working with a criminal syndicate had devised a means through which the son was retrieved from each of the buyers after each sale until he sold him to the last buyer, one Dr. Nosa in Apapa.

The suspect, who resides at Abela, Sango-Ota, in Ado-Odo Local Government Area of the state,…