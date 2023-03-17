Husband is busted in the cold-blooded murder of his wife’s Microsoft executive ex-husband





The husband of murdered Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife was indicted on first-degree murder charges Thursday, March 16, over the February 2022 slaying.

Mario Fernandez Saldana, who was arrested in Kissimmee, Florida, is married to Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife.

Mario Fernandez Saldana and Shanna Gardner-Fernandez

Gardner-Fernandez and Bridegan shared twins and had been locked in a contentious custody battle shortly before his killing.

Bridegan, a devout Mormon who had been a software developer for Microsoft, was killed in front of his daughter Bexley, whom he shared with his second wife, Kristen.

The executive had noticed a tire in the road and pulled over to remove it when he was fatally shot in what police called a planned ambush.

Little Bexley was in the backseat and alone in the car for a few minutes until a passerby noticed her father dead on the road and called 911.

Saldana was arrested just a few hours after his…