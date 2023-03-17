President Xi to visit Putin in China’s biggest show of support for Russia since the war in Ukraine began





China’s President Xi Jinping will visit Russia next week in an apparent show of support for Vladimir Putin.

China has long declared a ‘no-limits’ friendship with Russia and refused to condemn Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine – while declaring the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries be respected.

The Kremlin on Friday March 17, also announced the visit, saying it will take place ‘at the invitation of Vladimir Putin’.

The talks will take place from Monday to Wednesday and focus on the two regime’s ‘deepening’ relationship and ‘strategic co-operation’.

Xi last visited Russia in 2019, and Putin himself attended the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing last year.

Xi and Putin will discuss ‘issues of further development of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between Russia and China’, as well as exchange views ‘in the context of deepening Russian-Chinese co-operation in the international arena’, the Kremlin said in a statement.



The two…