Real Madrid vs Chelsea, Man City vs Bayern Munich





The organizers of the UEFA Champions League, one of the most prestigious football competitions in the World, have just released the Quarter-finals draw for this year’s tournament.

Current champions, Real Madrid will take on Chelsea, while Manchester City will face German champions Bayern Munich. Inter Milan will face Benfica, with AC Milan to face Italian rival Napoli.

The first leg will be played on April 11, with return legs to be played on April 18.

The draw in full;

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

Inter Milan vs Benfica

Man City vs Bayern Munich

AC Milan vs Napoli