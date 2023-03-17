Turkey finally agrees to ratify Finland’s bid to join NATO





Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has agreed to lift his veto on Finland’s application to join Transatlantic military alliance, NATO.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, Finland, which shares an 832-mile border with Russia, was forced to reconsider its foreign and security policy of military neutrality and apply for NATO membership. If Finland joins, it would be the 31st member of the alliance.

The move will surely strengthen the west’s ability to retaliate against any future Russian threat across the Baltic Sea.

After a meeting with the Finnish president, Sauli Niinistö, in Ankara on Friday, March 17, Erdoğan said he would recommend to the Turkish parliament that it vote to back Finland’s application to join. He said he hoped the vote would happen before the Turkish elections in May.

On Friday, Erdoğan said Turkey’s concerns about Kurdish terrorist activity in Finland had been addressed.