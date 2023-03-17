US threatens to ban TikTok if Chinese owners don’t sell stake





The Biden administration has threatened to ban TikTok in the US if the social media company’s Chinese owners do not divest their stakes in it.

The move is driven by fears that US user data held by the company could be passed on to China’s government. It also comes amid a global backlash to TikTok over concerns about the potential for Chinese spying, with countries including the UK, Canada and Australia recently moving to ban the app from government phones.

The US has already banned TikTok on federal government devices but this marks the first time under Biden’s administration that a potential nationwide ban on TikTok has been threatened.

Any US ban would face significant legal hurdles. Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, had tried to ban TikTok in 2020 but was blocked by the courts.

A TikTok spokesperson, Brooke Oberwetter, told Reuters that the company had recently heard from the US Treasury-led committee on foreign investment in the United States (CFIUS),…