We’re investigating MC Oluomo’s alleged threat against Igbo – Lagos CP





The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, has said that an investigation has been launched into the alleged threat issued against Igbo by the Lagos State Parks Management Committee Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo.

Owohunwa made this known during an interview with Arise TV on Friday, March 17, as he discussed the readiness of the state police command to secure voters during Saturday, March 18th governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

LIB had earlier reported that MC Oluomo, in a viral video, had threatened that Igbo people living in Lagos should not bother to come to the polls if they will not for the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the video, MC Oluomo said,

“Please tell them, we have begged them. If they don’t vote for us, it is not a fight. Tell them that Chukwudi’s mother, if you don’t vote for us, sit down at home. Do you understand? Sit down at home.”

Reacting to the ‘’threat” today,…