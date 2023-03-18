Elderly man injured by thugs at his polling unit in Lagos as more videos emerge showing voter suppression across Lagos (video)





An elderly man was left with bruises on his face, elbow, and hand after he was attacked by thugs in his polling unit in Lagos State.

The man explained that he was in the queue to vote at his polling unit in Akesan, Oba’s Palace, near Iba, Lagos state, when thugs warned them that anyone not voting for APC should leave the queue.

He explained that a friend then called on the phone to ask what was going on at his polling unit and as he spoke to explain the threats issued at his PU, the thugs attacked him, seized his phone, and beat him up.

Other videos showing thugs threatening voters in different parts of Lagos have also been shared.

