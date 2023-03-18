Gov polls: If they give money, collect but vote your candidate





President Buhari has reportedly advised Nigerians to collect any money given to them by politicians to influence their votes and then go ahead to vote for their preferred candidate.

Vanguard reports that the President stated this after he cast his vote at polling unit 003, Sarkin Yara A in Daura, Katsina State.

The president, who briefly spoke to newsmen both in English and Hausa languages after casting his vote, said his administration had been preaching against vote-buying and monetization of politics, calling on politicians to desist from such acts.