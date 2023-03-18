I wanted to study law but my father said it was a waste of resources as I would change my name after marriage

Billionaire businesswoman and philanthropist, Apostle Folorunsho Alakija, has said she wanted to study law but her father advised her to become a secretary instead, because investing in her career would be a waste of resources as she would change her name after marriage.

“Growing up as a girl, I dreamt of becoming a lawyer, but my father had other plans for me. He insisted that I become a secretary instead, despite having the means to support my aspirations. His reasoning was that I would eventually get married and change my last name, making any investment in my career a waste of resources.”

Sadly, my experience is not unique. Women around the world continue to face obstacles and discrimination, depriving them of the opportunity to fulfill their potential. But this must change.

‘It is high time that society recognizes the immense value and contributions that women bring. Women are hardworking, possess the necessary skills, and have invaluable assets that can significantly…