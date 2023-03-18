“I’m back” – Trump returns to YouTube, Facebook and Instagram after two-year ban





Former U.S. President Donald Trump has returned to social media platforms Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, two years after he was banned following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Congress by his followers.

On Friday, March 17, Trump shared a video that appeared to be from one of his previous election speeches.

His return to the platforms gives him access to key vehicles for political fundraising, allowing him to reach a combined 146 million followers across three major tech platforms as he makes another run for the presidency in 2024.

“Sorry to keep you waiting. Complicated business,” Trump was seen saying in the video, captioned “I’M BACK.”

YouTube restored Trump’s channel earlier on Friday.

“We carefully evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence, while balancing the chance for voters to hear equally from major national candidates in the run up to an election,” YouTube said in a tweet, referring to its move to restore his account.

Meta Platforms Inc (META.O), owners of…