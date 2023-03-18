INEC officials have refused to show up at designated VGC polling unit and have asked voters to come to the express instead, Actress Omoni Oboli reveals (video)





Omoni Oboli has gone on Instagram to raise alarm after INEC officials allegedly refused to show up at the polling unit in VGC, Lagos.

The Nollywood actress is waiting to vote alongside others like motivational speaker, Fela Durotoye and wife, beauty entrepreneur, Tara Durotoye.

She released a video on Instagram to complain that they arrived early and set up to wait for INEC, only for them to receive information that INEC officials said they will not enter VGC and have asked the voters to meet them at the express.

Omoni explained that the venue has always been the polling unit for all VGC residents. She then asked how thousands of people will be expected to walk all the way to the express just to vote.

Others in the polling unit are heard making the same complaint and questioning why INEC would do such.

