INEC postpones Guber and House of Assembly polls in VGC till Sunday March 19

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has postponed the governorship and States Assembly elections at the Victoria Garden City ,VGC, Eti Osa Lagos state till Sunday, March 19.
The INEC Lagos Resident Electoral Commissioner, Olusegun Agbaje, disclosed this while speaking to newsmen this afternoon.
” We had an issue during the presidential/national assembly elections, where our polling official claimed they were held hostage by resident of VGC. So most of them were hesitant to work in the estate again. We wrote to the estate leadership about it. Fortunately our official came before 8am arranged the voting cubicle at the estate gate, but some people at the estate too didn’t feel safe to vote at the estate gate. I discussed with the estate leadership and I also called the EO to discuss the way forward on over 6,000 voters and further directive from the national head quarter that we should remobilize here tomorrow morning at 8:30 to conduct the election. They have…
Source: Linda Ikeji