Lagos nightclub owner and his brother allegedly beat their staff to death over missing turntable mixer (video)





A club owner in Lagos and his brother, have been accused of beating their staff to death. According to reports, a nightclub bartender identified as Destiny, who worked at Club 183 in Ago Palace in Lagos, was allegedly beaten by his boss, his boss' brother, and the club's security men, over a missing DJ turntable mixer. During the alleged assault, Destiny allegedly passed out and later died. Watch the video via the link below https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cp6L_qmAc6B/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)







Source: Linda Ikeji