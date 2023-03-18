Man flogged at his polling unit in Isolo (video)





A yet-to-be-identified Nigerian man has cried out after he was flogged by some political thugs at his polling unit.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the man said this happened at Isolo, Lagos state.

‘’I have been flogged out of my unit, flogged out of my unit..Olawale street, Isolo. Ward 7. I was flogged like a common criminal.’ I was just standing, accredited and almost voting and they came out with canes and they flogged me out like I was a criminal. . I saw the Army guys and I told them that they were flogging people. They said they were coming and they left”’

Watch a video of him speaking and showing the cane marks on his body below