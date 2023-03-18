My husband gave Gbadebo that ticket, but he removed him and Labour party chairman because he is not Igbo





Actress Foluke Daramola appears to have given her reason for not supporting Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the Labour party’s governorship candidate in Lagos state.

In an exchange with an Instagram user, Foluke claimed that her husband, Salako, gave Gbadebo the Lagos governorship ticket he used to run and that when Gbadebo got it, he removed Salako because he is not Igbo. She also alleged that Gbadebo took all the Yoruba House of Assembly tickets and replaced the candidates with Igbos.

Foluke’s husband, Kayode Salako, resigned as chairman of Labour party in Lagos state in January 2023 to enable him to contest the seat of the Oshodi-Isolo Constituency 1 to the House of Representatives. Salako resigned six months after he was named the party’s chairperson in the state.

See the exchange below…