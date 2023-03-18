Putin seen limping as he makes surprise visit to annexed Crimea a day after ICC issued arrest warrant for him (video)





Russian leader , Vladimir Putin, 70, was seen limping as he made a surprise visit to Crimea, the annexed territory of Ukraine on Saturday, March 18.

It was the first time the Russian strong man had been seen publicly after the International Criminal Court issues an arrest warrant for him on Friday.

Putin was seen with Mikhail Razvozhayev, governor of occupied Sevastopol, surrounded by six bulky bodyguards who wore bullet proof jackets.

Putin appeared to be in discomfort when he walked in contrast to earlier appearances this week in Moscow and Siberian city Ulan-Ude.

Putin was in the city to mark the ninth anniversary of Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea.



‘Our President Vladimir Putin knows how to surprise in a good way,’ said the governor.

‘Vladimir Vladimirovich came himself, driving.

‘Because on such a historic day, the president is always with Sevastopol and Sevastopol residents. Our country has an incredible leader.’

Watch video below