Sacrifice placed at the entrance of Omole Junior Grammar School (video)





As Lagos state residents file out to participate in the state governorship and state House of Assembly elections, residents of the Omole Phase 1 area of the state woke up to meet a sacrifice placed at the entrance of Omole Junior Grammar School which is a polling unit.

The sacrifice dish had a goat head placed in it.

Watch a video from the scene below

<blockquote class=”instagram-media” data-instgrm-permalink=”https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cp7OzhyAttn/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” data-instgrm-version=”14″ style=” background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% – 2px); width:calc(100% – 2px);”><div style=”padding:16px;”> <a href=”https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cp7OzhyAttn/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” style=” background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none;…