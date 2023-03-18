Soldiers arrest 140 political thugs with arms and ammunition in Enugu





Soldiers providing security in Enugu State for the governorship and House of Assembly elections have reportedly arrested 140 thugs with arms and ammunition in the university town of Nsukka in the Nsukka Local Government Area.

The hoodlums were arrested with the weapons which suggested they were targeting to disrupt the elections.

It was gathered that they were nabbed at a popular Carolina hotel, Nsukka, Enugu North Senatorial District.

In another development, three hoodlums were arrested at the Independent National Electoral Commission office in Nsukka.